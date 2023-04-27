Angry Popeyes Employee Wrecks Restaurant After Going Unpaid for a Month

In a now-viral TikTok posted by TikTok user @itsrah26, a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Chicago was captured destroying food in the restaurant’s kitchen. Text featured in the video reads, “This is what happens when you don’t get paid for a month.”

In the 30-second video, which currently holds 101,000 views, the unidentified man can be seen opening up bags of raw chicken and dumping it all over the floor. He then is shown throwing french fries all over the place, before an epic mess consisting of flour and egg yolk all over the ground, as well as thrown over shelves, is depicted.

Shocking TikTok Depicts Employee Trashing Popeyes

The end of the video is arguably the most shocking. As the viral TikTok comes to a close, it is revealed that the disgruntled employee destroyed the cash register and robbed it. New text appears that reads, “At least he got his money.”

It has come to light that the reason the man trashed the Popeyes store was that he had worked without pay for a whole month. The fate of the unknown man, and whether he will face consequences for his actions, is unknown. Some TikTok users rushed to the comments section to show that they side with the man in the video. One Tiktoker commented, “A whole month? I’m on his side,” while another wrote “Nah, he went ballistic. Rightfully so though.”

Some TikTokers showed less sympathy for the disgruntled worker. One user said, “I understand his anger, but now he definitely ain’t getting paid. This is a corporation. He could’ve sued and got a nice settlement check.” Another wrote, “I mean now you definitely not gone get paid and probably gone have to owe in damages. Unfortunately, you will have to pay now. You should’ve got a lawyer or contacted the labor bored (sic).”

