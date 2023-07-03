During a thrilling series for the New York Mets, one fan managed to tumble right onto the field, smash his nose, and pause the game.

Videos by Rare

The reason for the fall is unclear, however there are speculations. One theory is that the fan was overjoyed by the Mets’ rare success being up five to one against the Giants at the time of the fall. It is also very likely that the fan was slightly tipsy, not on Bud Light of course.

Whatever the case, the scene plays out as the San Francisco Giants are up to pitch and the Mets batter is locked in. All of a sudden the umpire shouts: “Timeout!” pausing the game as everyone turns around in confusion. Looking back, the video captures a man fashionably sporting a fedora standing up from the dirt just under the stands in left-center field.

Mets Fan Takes Tough Fall Into Citi Field And Stops The Game

Strange scene at Citi Field.



Sunday's game between the Giants and Mets was temporarily delayed so security could help a fan — who had apparently hurt himself falling onto the field — off. pic.twitter.com/v9rItg5S4P — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 3, 2023

Dazed after the 12 foot drop, the man can be seen holding onto his nose with a bloody rag. The security team rushes towards the injured fan as he holds his hands in the air. Once the security team realized the fan was not trying to streak across the field or cause harm, they escorted the man off the field without tackling him.

The hold up took about two minutes, and the Mets were back in action. According to Outkick, the Mets won the game eight to four. Thankfully the win did not disappoint the die-hard fan whose dangerous celebration came a little too early.

Later on, a clip was filmed of the injured man already retelling the tail to his pals in the stands. Eduardo Perez, one of the commentators, pointed out that the man favored Mr Potato Head between his fedora, glasses, earrings, and nose bandage. Eduardo added: “Oh, that story’s gonna be there for a long, long time.”

Read More: Man Caught Slapping Woman During Cleveland Guardians Game After She Spits on Him