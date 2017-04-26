Small boy crashes bike after getting distracted by scantily clad ladies

This video is amazing for several reasons. First of all, why is someone randomly filming a van? Okay, the van is covered in images that are pretty risqué, but wouldn’t a simple picture suffice? There’s no need to record it! Although we are very grateful that they were filming.

Then we here a small child say “ooh lala” as he lays eyes on the van. The camera pans around and we see the small child is riding a small bicycle, and he hasn’t removed his eyes from the van. And then — CRASH!





The kids crashes into a fence. His lust caused his downfall.