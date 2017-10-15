“SNL” took a simple premise and made comedy gold with its latest game show parody

This brilliant game show parody sketch aired on a recent edition of “Saturday Night Live” (Oct. 14). It starred guest host Kumail Nanjiani and regular cast member Cecily Strong as contestants on a made-up game show called “Bank Breakers.”

Nanjiani’s character, Paul, reveals that he wants to buy a new wardrobe if he wins, but he immediately feels awful once his rival Gretchen reveals that if she wins, she’ll pay for her daughter’s surgery with the prize money. She’s also a veteran. And her house was recently robbed. As Gretchen reveals more about herself, Paul looks more and more terrible, a fact that he soon realizes.





Every attempt he makes to try and rectify the situation falls flat, and he ends up making himself look worse. At one point, he intentionally chooses a topic he knows nothing about in the hope that he’ll get a question wrong, enabling his opponent to pick up some winnings, but that plans fails too, and he ends up accidentally getting the question right.

All hope is lost when the camera cuts to his friend in the audience who is wearing a t-shirt that says “losers” with an arrow pointing to Gretchen’s family.