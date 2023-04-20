5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

The movie will continue production this week at Yellowstone Film Ranch, ET confirmed. Melina Spadone, the Attorney for Rust Movie Productions released a statement regarding the project. “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.”

28-year-old Australian influencer Emma Claiir is under fire after she said that she killed two cats as a child while co-hosting the podcast Simply Chaotic. Claiir claims the revelation was supposed to be a joke, but fans are not buying it.

After the disturbing remarks, Claiir has been dropped by MCoBeauty, which is a popular make-up brand. Claiir issued a public apology but claimed that people should “chill” when it comes to her comments.

Robert Irwin, the son of the beloved late TV personality and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, recently recreated an adorable childhood photo of himself with his father, sharing that he still regularly drives his father’s car.

At 19 years old, Robert has been passionately continuing his father’s legacy by co-managing the Australia Zoo with his mother Terri, sister Bindi, and brother-in-law Chandler. Steve tragically passed away at the age of 44 in 2006 due to a stingray barb injury to the heart, when Robert was just 2 years old and Bindi was 7 years old.

Heather Roth and Payton Washington, two young all-star cheerleaders, were shot after one of them attempted to get into a car she mistakenly assumed was her own. The incident occurred when the two girls, along with two other cheerleaders, were traveling home after cheer practice in Oak Ridge, Texas. Washington was severely injured and is recovering in the ICU, while Roth is reportedly in stable condition.

A youth wrestler is being investigated after throwing a nasty sucker punch at his opponent following an eighth-grade match in which the athletes were merely expected to shake hands. The incident took place in Oak Park, Illinois, and was captured on video.

The alleged assailant, Hafid Alicea of Maine West High School, had just lost a third-place match to Cooper Corder of SPAR Academy by a 14-2 count.