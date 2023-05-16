5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift interrupted her performance on Saturday night to speak up for a fan who was being harassed by a member of the security team. TMZ tells us that, while performing “Bad Blood” in Philadelphia as part of her Eras tour, Swift called out the guard in between lyrics. A video from the concert show the singer shouting, “She wasn’t doing anything!” and “Hey, stop!” into the audience.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

This past Saturday, May 13th, the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels were battling it out on the field. The baseball game was not the only entertainment, however, and it was certainly not the only battle that took place in the Progressive Stadium.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated just announced their 2023 Swimsuit Models, and Martha Stewart is on the roster! The 81-year-old’s cover photo was revealed on the Today show, and Stewart reacted to seeing the image for the first time. Blown up on a huge screen, the 2023 issue showed the celebrity chef seated against a scenic background in a white bathing suit with a breezy hairdo.

www.thenews.com.pk/AP

Spears has a message for the media about the way it has “bullied her” and spewed “hateful things” about her. The singer took to Instagram on Friday and addressed pop culture outlets making claims about a caffeine addiction that has her drinking Red Bull and other drinks to stay awake for several days.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox soaks up the sun and shows off her natural beauty as one of 2023’s Sports Illustrated cover models. Alongside fellow Swimsuit issue models Brooks Nader, Kim Petras, and Martha Stewart, Megan Fox bared her skin in the Dominican Republic for a jaw-droppingly sexy photoshoot. The Jennifer’s Body actress looks stunning in her cover photo, released on Monday.