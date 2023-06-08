5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

During a recent interview with The UK Sunday Times, Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall reflected on the tragic death of her brother, Chris Cattrall. Chris committed suicide in February 2018. During the interview, Cattrall opened up about her disheartening experiences with death. She said, “With my mum, she was 93 and it was a slow decline. But my brother, this was out of the natural order. This wasn’t supposed to happen. It was sudden and unexpected.”

Shannen Doherty shared a devastating update about her health, revealing that her breast cancer has now reached her brain. Taking to Instagram, the actress opened up about the intense emotions she experienced while undergoing radiation treatment, showing vulnerability as she lay beneath the treatment machine.

“January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” she wrote as the video showed her crying inside the machine.

Mark Consuelos just dished on who’s the randier half in his marriage with television personality Kelly Ripa.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Consuelos sat down with actress Rebecca Romijn to play a game. Each star was given a card that said “Agree” on one side, and “Disagree” on the other. Then, their host made a variety of statements for them to agree or disagree with.

Obviously, some of the questions got a little steamy. At one point, the two actors were asked to divulge whether or not their partner was the hornier one in the relationship. Romjin held up her “Agree” card, revealing that her husband Jerry O’Connell had a higher sex drive. However, Consuelos went with “Disagree,” indicating that he was the one with the tremendous libido.

At about 7 years old, iconic actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore starred in Steven Spielberg‘s 1982 classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Since then, Spielberg and Barrymore have formed a special bond, with the legendary filmmaker becoming Barrymore’s godfather after meeting on the film’s set. Barrymore told Vulture that the beloved director is “the only person in my life to this day that ever was a parental figure.” Spielberg also spoke to Vulture, and revealed that it was extremely tough to see Barrymore go through hard times as a teenager, saying he felt “helpless.”

Legendary WWF and WWE wrestler Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81. Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, also known as the Iron Sheik, had an infamous rivalry with Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

He also made many legendary appearances on the Howard Stern Show, entertaining millions of Americans throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.