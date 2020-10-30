Is the head of marketing at Hasbro Gaming smoking something? Who cares, because I’m all about the ‘Don’t Step In It Game.’ This laugh-out-loud game is all about not stepping in poop! Not real poop of course, but mould piles of poop.

Playing is easy. One player puts on the blindfold while another player spins the spinner. The spinner board will determine how many steps the player has to take across the game mat. The player who steps in the fewest poops wins.

Little piles of compound moulded into shape of poop

Great family game for kids ages 4 & up

Pricing: $25 (Lower price at Walmart )

) Messy consequences!

Includes game mat, blindfold, 4 cans of compound, spinner board with arrow, base and instructions

This is not your typical board game. It’s jar from Jenga, Play-Doh, or playing card games. Your kids (or whole family) has to have a fantastic sense of humor to enjoy this hilarious game. My family loves a good poop or fart joke, so I can tell we would enjoy this at holiday get-togethers.

Adult assembly is required, so join in on the fun and play as a family. Grab this game for your kiddo to bring to a kid’s party. I promise it’ll be a hit! This is the kind of party game 8-year-olds want to play. Heck, this would’ve been fun to play at college parties, too.

Feel free to play it by yourself. Dodge the poop solo!

You can find the fun game on Amazon for only $25. Add it to your wishlist today! If you’re not convinced that trying to avoid stepping on plastic poop isn’t fun, then read the customer reviews. Parents are glad they gave in and bought it.

Advertisement

A customer gave it a five-star rating and said, “Very easy directions and the 5 year old and 3 year old love playing it.”

Poo poo, doo doo, crap, whatever you want to call it. Just don’t step in it.