There’s no better way to say, “Thank you for being a friend,” than with matching gifts. You and three gal pals can finally have a Golden Girls-themed happy hour together, and this time, you’ll feel like you’re beachside in Miami. These Golden Girls Tiki Mugs are incredible.

The ‘Golden Girls‘ Geeki Tikis are perfect for any Golden Girls fans. It’s genuinely one of the best TV shows of all time. The ceramic mugs look exactly like our favorite characters, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia.

You can get the whole set, or choose your favorite character. Toynk is also selling single Geeki Tiki mugs. Which one are you going with? I’m a huge Betty White fan, so the Rose Nylund Tiki style mug stands out to me.

Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan would approve of these Geeki Tiki mugs. So what do you say? I think it’s time for some fun in the sun. Make your favorite signature cocktail, put in it your new Golden Girls Tiki mug, and enjoy some fresh air.

Oh, and don’t forget your slice of cheesecake. If you really want to relive the good ol’ days, you can find the classic sitcom on Amazon. That’s right, you can get a complete set of the series. Once you rewatch, you’ll be ready for Golden Girls trivia.

Microwave safe

Holds 18 ounces

You can also find these fabulous Geeki Tiki mugs at Target. This is the only cup you’ll need for happy hour now.

Be sure also to check out Amazon for more Golden Girls collectibles. You can find Sophia Petrillo Chia Pets, Blanche Devereaux granny panties, and even Dorothy Zbornak T-Shirts.

Stay golden, y’all!