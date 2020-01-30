YouTuber Lynn Lapage went viral for one of the best practical jokes I have ever seen. Lynn was going for a ride with her Grandma when she decided to spray her entire back seat with nothing other than Liquid Ass. It looks like Lynn’s Grandma got out to run a quick errand and when she got back inside the car, the fart spray was in full effect.

Lynn has to make the fark prank last the entire ride, or should I say, linger. She begins telling her Grandma that her stomach hurts from eating pancakes. Her Grandma can’t get over the butt-crack smell. She is truly in shock that this stinky fart could come out of her precious granddaughter.

Fart Spray Prank On Grandma!! (GONE WRONG!😂)

This liquid fart spray must really smell bad because Grandma not only assumes that she farted, but she told her granddaughter that she smells like cat shit. This is the funniest thing ever.

This prank spray bottle is available on Amazon for under $10. If you’re down for funny pranks, you have to give Liquid Ass a try. It’s a best seller under Gag and Practical Joke Toys, so it must be as bad as Lynn’s Grandma thinks.

Customer reviews are everything. I mean, this customer tells you everything you need to know. Dogs love poop, if they can’t handle the smell of the prank stink mist, you know this stuff smells awful. People are saying it smells like sewage, dead animal, skunk, and stinky butt.

“This is what you call thick funk.”-Lynn’s grandma.

This is a wonderful gag gift. I can’t wait to play a fart prank on the entire office. We all know that taco Friday can mess with your belly. If you’re the prankster of the family, spray the Liquid Ass fart spray in the living room. Just completely out of nowhere, and watch your family go crazy.

To take the fart spray prank to the next level, place some fake poop in the house somewhere.