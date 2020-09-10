Nicolas Cage has one of the most “meme-able” faces to ever exist. Slap his face on a pillow, blanket, or T-Shirt, and it’s one of the funniest things ever. As the holidays creep up, there’s no surprise that we were bound to see Nic Cage‘s face on a Christmas ornament.

Amazon is selling a Nicolas Cage ornament, and they’re perfect for ‘Con Air‘ fans. I love how we just can’t enjoy ornaments with snowflakes, baby Jesus, and Santa. This Nic Cage Christmas tree ornament is going to look odd but hilarious on your tree.

We mention this all the time at Rare, but pop culture and seasonal items crossovers are the best. They’re unique gifts and they’re perfect novelty pieces. If you have some kind of inside joke about Nicolas Cage with a friend, then you have to get them the ornament as a Christmas gift. This trending ornament is handmade but is made from high-quality plastic. The creator even has Xmas ornaments with Donald Trump’s face on it.

Santa Claus is going to take one look at your Christmas tree and think, “the hell?” and just leave. You know, I really can’t explain the evolution of the Nicolas Cage face memes. It started with the famous facial expression from ‘Vampire’s Kiss,‘ and it just took off. Ever since his face has been a staple part of the internet.

If you can’t get enough of Nic Cage’s face, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon is also selling sequin pillows and throw blankets with his face on them! Imagine getting cozy on the couch with your Nic Cage pillow and blankets and watching ‘National Treasure.’ Sounds like a good night to me.