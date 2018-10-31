If you went to a party school — hell, if you’ve ever been to a bar — you’ve definitely encountered your fair share of overly intoxicated young ladies.

In 2013, comedian Chris D’Elia delivered a masterful stand-up bit during which he impersonated drunk chicks, and all of the insane things they say and do when under the influence of just a little bit too much alcohol.

RELATED: Robin Williams’ bit on Viagra might be the funniest and most vulgar joke he ever told

He starts by proclaiming, “girls get way drunker than dudes.”

From there he relays some of the funniest statements you’ve definitely heard girls make, namely that they consider getting drunk an accomplishment and shout things like “WE MADE IT! WE MADE IT! OH OHHH!”

From slurring absolute nonsense at strangers to shamelessly asking dudes where they’re going later, some of the gems D’Elia delivers will be funny forever. D’Elia mentions some of the worst and most effective characteristics of the typical tipsy girl. They have powers that allow them to flirt, get free drinks and behave badly, yet guys still want to take them home. Guys are not that smart, and they don’t really care about the slurred speech.

“Drunk girls are the only people on the planet who can almost throw up and not care at all,” D’Elia says during one of the funniest story lines of the 7-minute clip. He follows that up by comparing that behavior to dudes, who know that it is GAME OVER when they start to feel sick from drinking.

LOL!