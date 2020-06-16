Many of us are headed back to the office for the first time in months. I don’t know about you, but some of us are still feeling a little anxious about the pandemic. If you’re in the same boat, it’s time to stop pulling your hair out and take out your stress on some NiceBalls.

This desk scrotum-shaped stress ball is going to be your favorite stress toy. Have five unread emails before you’ve had your first sip of coffee? Destress by squeezing your dangling stress balls.

The fidget toy is available on Amazon. I know, your boss might not like your testicle-shaped anti-stress ball, but oh well. Does your boss pay you enough to seek therapy? Probably not. These squeezable nuts and some thoughts and prayers are the budget-friendly way to combat stress in 2020.

The NiceBalls are made from hypoallergenic PVC and hypoallergenic oil. So, I guess that means you don’t have to worry about these squishy balls making your hands feel itchy or something? I’m sold.

These days we can’t help but be a little moody. Things aren’t “normal” right now. Just hearing your coworker crunch on a bag of chips might send you over the edge. Feeling annoyed? Just reach your hand underside of your desk for a quick squeeze.

Who knows if the desk toy is actually going to help with your stress levels, but it’s a fun gadget. Christmas will be here before you know it, so get your gag gifts and white elephant gifts early. I think your coworkers in your close circle will think the dangling balls are hilarious.

(Just make sure no one from HR sees them.)

For more funny gag gifts, check out Amazon and Walmart.