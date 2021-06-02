Former President Donald Trump is trending, once again, after reportedly telling people that he thinks he will be reinstated to the White House as president by August. This was reported by New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman via her Twitter. She tweeted, “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects it will be reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).” Trump has also continued to falsely push that he didn’t lose the election to President Joe Biden. He is expected to start holding rallies this month including in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Haberman, who has covered several stories about the Trump Administration and Former President Donald Trump for over decades, added that Trump has been “laser-focused” on election audits in those states he is still trying to overturn. Former Trump attorney, Sidney Powell, told several audience members at a conference that Trump can simply be reinstated and that a “new inauguration day is set.”

Maggie Haberman: New York Times

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

Powell, who is known for spreading several conspiracy theories to Trump supporters, is currently facing a defamation lawsuit for promoting the lie that the election was stolen and spreading a theory that voting machines were rigged. During the same Qanon Conference, Trump’s First National Security adviser Michael Flynn answered questions from someone about why there couldn’t be a Myanmar-style coup in the United States, to which he replied, “no reason, I mean, it should happen here.” He has then posted on social media, saying he denies calling for a coup.

Rep Liz Cheney, who was voted out by Republicans for rejecting Trump’s claims of election fraud, tweeted Flynn’s remarks saying, “no American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.” As far as Trump’s comments, according to The Constitution, there are only three paths to the presidency: election and succession, through the 25th Amendment, or impeachment. Donald Trump is not in the succession chain due to him not holding national office at the moment, and the next presidential election is not until 2024.

