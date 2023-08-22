Biden Compares Maui Tragedy With Lie About House Fire (Video)

President Joe Biden was visiting Hawaii to address the horrific Maui fires when he attempted to relate and show compassion. In his speech though, Biden rather inflated his story, as he does often with his ‘facts.’

During the speech, Joe Biden began to tell a story regarding the burning of his own home. His goal was to connect with the audience on an emotional level. Unfortunately his path to connecting with his audience started by lying to their faces. He began with: “I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home.” Seemingly a fair start, but as he continues on, Biden’s version of the story is a bit more inflated than reality.

He then said: “Years ago now, 15 years ago I was in Washington doing meet the press. It was a sunny Sunday, and lightning struck at home…” he went on to further explain how the lighting hit a wire and caused a fire that nearly cost him everything. Biden explained: “To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

This exaggerated story turns out to be a go to hit for ole Joe over the past couple decades. As reported by the Washington Examiner in 2022, Biden used the example at the “Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.” At this event he went so far as to claim that the whole house was ruined. In 2021 The Independent reported that Biden over exaggerated about the house fire when he was addressing the rebuilding of the Pemigewasset River Bridge in New Hampshire. There are many other reports including one from the Daily Mail that point out additional instances where the story was used and exaggerated in years past.

All of these reports refer to the 2004 post by AP that explains the facts of the fire. There was indeed a fire started by lightning, but it was confined to the kitchen and was put out quickly. The fire chief said: “Luckily, we got it pretty early,” adding that: “The fire was under control in 20 minutes.” This is not quite the same as a leveled house and definitely not the same as fires that burnt thousands of acres and killed more than 100 people. Despite finally visiting Maui to address the tragedy, Joe still managed to get shamed. Whether it was the delayed response, the partially fabricated house fire story, or the failure to sufficiently alert residents, the survivors of Maui are reportedly deeply disappointed in Biden’s work.