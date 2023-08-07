The former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, was interviewed concerning the Donald Trump indictment, part three. In the interview, she claimed Donald Trump appeared to be a scared puppy in Washington DC.

Videos by Rare

This third indictment has been brought before the courts by Democrat-appointed Jack Smith and the DOJ. The alleged reason for the case, timed in the heat of presidential campaigns, is that Jack Smith is accusing Trump of instigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Furthermore, the case run by the Department of Justice, which is led by Biden appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland, is supposed to prove that Trump illegally tried to overrun the voting system by instigating the riot.

Watch Nancy Pelosi Call Donald Trump A ‘Scared Puppy’

“He knows.” Nancy Pelosi says Trump looked like “a scared puppy” yesterday. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/3vliLSMB8o — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 4, 2023

In the interview with MSNBC, Nancy Pelosi was asked questions surrounding the indictment in Washington DC. As reported by Trending Politics, Nancy Pelosi began talking about how the circumstances are: “heartbreaking for the country.” Then began her tale of a nervous Donald Trump.

Pelosi attempted to paint a picture of Trump shaking in his boots, as if to say: “we got ’em.” She shared: “When I was in the courtroom, of course, but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy. He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. Look at that. I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that.” Adding onto her claims, Pelosi continued: “He knows. He knows the truth that he lost the election. And now he’s got to face the music.”

Whatever Pelosi claims to have seen, here is the first statement former president Donald Trump made regarding the indictment lunacy: “When you look at what’s happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent, this was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can’t beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him.” He finished by saying: “We can’t let this happen America.”