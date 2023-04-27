Influencer Says She Refuses to Pay on The First Date Because Men Should Reward Her ‘Time and Effort’

Influencer and dating coach Ella Freimann, 24, is going viral for her controversial comments about dating. Friemann, who hails from New York City and currently holds over 19,000 followers on TikTok, stated that she would never split the bill on a first date.

In her comments made online that caused outrage in some, Freimann said, “I grew up with a providing father and a nurturing mother who had the luxury of raising her children and being a stay-home mother. By splitting the bill, I’m agreeing to form a connection with a man who doesn’t know his role in a relationship and expects me to be 50 percent of the man he’s not.”

NYC-Based Dating Coach Ella Freimann Speaks Her Mind

Freimann continued, “I’ve learned that men who split the bill don’t value the time and effort a woman puts into herself to look her best for that man. Plus 50/50 men don’t understand that the woman’s investment was made prior to the date. By not agreeing to split the bill the woman keeps her dignity intact and avoids bad experiences with men.”

Freimann claims she is not a “gold-digger,” and just believes it is a woman’s right to have the best partner one can find. She said, “Most people think that we’re selfish, but I don’t think that’s the truth. A high-value woman knows what she brings to the table and expects the same in return. Another assumption is [that] we don’t work or we’re lazy, but a woman with high standards in dating always makes sure that the man is able to provide for both, in case she doesn’t want to work.”

Friemann then added, “I’ve seen women building their businesses and focusing on themselves while being provided for by a man. And as being reduced to our looks, although a woman’s beauty is a valuable aspect, we understand the value a woman brings to a relationship, such as emotional stability, nurturing qualities, and support. Many studies have shown that men can’t live without a woman — we better a man’s life in all aspects, and since we know what we bring, we expect the man to bring his part.”