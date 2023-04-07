5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Lasamoa Cross and her fiance, A.J. Boik attended the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Co. on July 20, 2012. Half an hour into the film, a gunman opened fire in the theater, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others.

“When A.J. and I realized that something very bad was happening, we stood up and he grabbed my hand,” Lasamoa shared with PEOPLE. “We were getting ready to leave, and he turned around and looked at me in the most shocked way, and then hit the ground.”

Pang is telling her story in a new documentary called The Lost Weekend. It’s set to release in theaters on April 13. Their romance lasted eighteen months and when it ended in 1975, Pang didn’t know just how hard it’d be to fall in love again. Apparently, Lennon did.

After their story had run its course and Lennon got back together with Yoko Ono, he gave Pang a bit of insight into what her romantic life would be like after being involved with him.

“He [once] said, ‘You’re going to have a lot of problems because they’re all going to compare themselves to me,’” Pang shared. “I never heard such a true statement.”

The Aerosmith singer is denying the allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 1973 and forced her to have an abortion.

A response has been filed against the initial claim made in December of last year. Tyler is stating that the relationship between him and the alleged victim was consensual. He is claiming that he has immunity from her legal guardian at the time of the encounters.

Country music legend Travis Tritt is among those taking a stand against Anheuser-Busch after the company decided to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney as a Bud Light spokesperson.

Tritt is on tour and has dropped Anheuser-Busch as a sponsor — not long after rocker/rapper Kid Rock released a video showing himself shooting at several cases of Bud Light.

Dr. Yue “Emily” Yu, a dermatologist who owned a private practice in California, has been accused of poisoning her husband’s tea with drain cleaner in July 2022. Yu was indicted on three felony counts of poisoning, along with one felony count of domestic battery.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Yu’s husband, radiologist Jack Chen, reported that he tasted something abnormal in his daily tea. After Chen set up a camera in his kitchen where his tea would be left on the counter, the man caught his wife pouring liquid Drano into his drink. After witnessing his wife’s concerning actions, Chen gathered up samples of the tainted tea to give to Irvine police.