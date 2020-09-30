Many countries would argue and say Americans aren’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously because of how quickly we reopened bars and restaurants. Still, I’d argue and say this is a good example too. I present to you the coronavirus mask Halloween costume.

Shout out to this Etsy seller who decided to make a Halloween costume out of cloth masks. Forget pumpkin patches, hayrides, scavenger hunts, and other social distancing Halloween activities. This Halloween’s all about this edgy costume.

I can already tell that this face covering costume is going to be a hit with college students. I’m sure the CDC is rolling their eyes at this. C’mon, it’s a little funny. The cloth face mask costume is available on Etsy for only $24.99.

I can’t believe I thought the coronavirus pandemic would be less of a problem by the time Halloween came around. However, I also can’t believe the coronavirus pandemic inspired sexy Halloween costumes. The more I think about it, I’ll probably just stay in and watch Disney movies like Hocus Pocus this Halloween. If I actually see this costume out in public, I might cry. Why is 2020 so weird?

You can always recreate this look at home for your household member-only or work costume parties. (Okay, maybe not work-related potlucks.) Head over to Amazon and buy some masks and put together a “mask bra.” No, but really. Buy some masks to protect yourself and others.

Whether you decide to stay in and watch spooky movies or take your children out to trick-or-treat, be safe. Social distance at high-risk activities (like indoor haunted houses) when possible and wear a breathable cloth mask or reusable bandana. And of course, hand-washing and hand sanitizer are a must.