Oh, the things young adults do nowadays just for a little fame. I’m sure this guy will regret this later once all the vacation excitement dials down… A spring breaker was caught on video running away from cops, still handcuffed — while getting cheered on by a large crowd of other spring breakers. He must’ve felt super cool (sarcasm, obviously)!

In Clearwater, Florida, as spring breakers were partying on the Clearwater beach as usual, Clearwater police were doing their best to minimize the damage that spring break normally brings, especially with the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent. But as police officers arrested 18-year-old Dominic Glass while breaking up a fight, they didn’t realize someone would open the back of a police vehicle to let him out.

Spring Breaker Makes Getaway Still Handcuffed

All Hell Breaks Loose

The second that back door of the police car opened, Glass booked it out of the side of the vehicle, running as fast as he could away from cops, still in handcuffs. The spring break crowds around him started cheering, chasing him with their phones out to capture his short but swift getaway. However, despite his head start, the brief chase ended as law enforcement was able to catch him and put him back where he was.

According to TMZ, the kid was charged with escape, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence. The police department was also able to identify the person who let this kid out in the first place, and his arrest is currently pending. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said, “While many of the young adults in the video think this is funny, it has turned what would have been a very minor violation to one that will have severe consequences.”

I hope that arrest was worth the fame/clout that this kid got. I’m sure he was excited about all the attention he would get on TikTok, social media, and the rest of the internet. But what about when everything blows over? It’s the normal trap that young kids fall into, where they think doing something reckless is worth dealing with the consequences. I wonder if this guy is still going to think what he did was cool when he’s older.