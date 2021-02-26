I don’t know about you, but I have a cool mom. Like, Regina George’s mom, cool mom. Okay, maybe not that cool, but my mom’s the best, and she’s way too goofy for just Mother’s Day flowers. I’ll be getting her a funny gift we can joke about for years. Hopefully, your mom has a similar sense of humor and will enjoy a funny Mother’s Day gift too.
We rounded up 10 of the best funny Mother’s Day gifts for all the silly mommas. I love laughing with my mom, and I bet you love cracking up with your sweet mom, too! Grab her one of these gifts, and she’ll love it (and you) forever.
Funny Mother’s Day Gift Guide
For candle-lovin’ moms
This $22 candle is a great gift for moms who love candles! The hilarious candle smells like lavender and rosemary.
2. Blue Q Oven Mitt, I Love My Asshole Kids, super-insulated quilting, natural-fitting shape, 100% cotton
For moms who love to cook
Raise your hand if you’re the asshole kid. I know I am! LOL. It’s the perfect gift for your mom, who loves to bake!
3. Womens Badass Mama, Christmas Gift Strong as a Mother Funny Mom T-Shirt
For badass moms
This hilarious tee is a unique gift idea for moms who love loungewear. She can wear it at home! Or, to the store, if she’s brave.
4. Funny Mother’s Day Card, Mothers Day Card, Funny Birthday Card for Mom
For moms who love funny cards
If you’re the favorite child, you have to get your mom this Happy Mother’s Day card.
5. I Love You More / Your Favorite Funny Mug – Best Mom & Dad Valentines Day Gifts – Gag Gift from Daughter, Son, Kids – Novelty Birthday Present Idea for Parents- Fun Cup for Men, Women, Him, Her
For coffee-lovin’ moms
It’s true.
6. Mom Birthday Gifts Funny – “Mom No Matter What/Ugly Children” 20oz Travel Mug/Tumbler for Coffee – Mothers Day Gift Idea for Mother, Christmas, Moms, From Son, Daughter, Kids
For moms who know her kids are cute
This coffee mug is the best gift for moms who love coffee and have great genes. We all know a hot momma who made pretty kids.
7. Mama Needs a Mother F*cking Nap: A Sweary Coloring Book for Mom Paperback – December 27, 2017
For moms who need to make self-care a priority
Netflix and a good coloring session is a great way for new moms to wind down after a long day. She can also keep it in her tote bag and color while she waits at the nail or hair salon.
8. EBOLLO Womens Proud Mother of a Few Dumbass Kids Shirt
For funny mommas
You’re probably thinking, “WTF?” but honestly, I know a few moms who need this shirt. It’s too funny.
9. Talking Trump Mothers Day Card – Surprise Mom With A Personal Talking Greeting Card From President Donald Trump – Funny Adults Mother’s Day Gift – One Of The Best Presents For Mom – Includes Envelope
For Trump-lovin (or hating) mommas
This is a fantastic card for Trump supporters or a great gag gift for Biden lovers. The hilarious card says, “And especially this weekend let’s make sure we give a really extra special thanks to the moms. I love you!”
10. Very Popular Gifts for Mom or Birthday Gifts for Mom – Mom Gifts like this are a Little Cheeky, but are Fun Mom Birthday Gifts or Unique Gifts for Mom Who Has Everything. Mugs,Glasses Not Inc
For coffee (and wine-lovin’ moms)
Coffee and wine are all that matters. This will look cute in the kitchen!
