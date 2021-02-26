I don’t know about you, but I have a cool mom. Like, Regina George’s mom, cool mom. Okay, maybe not that cool, but my mom’s the best, and she’s way too goofy for just Mother’s Day flowers. I’ll be getting her a funny gift we can joke about for years. Hopefully, your mom has a similar sense of humor and will enjoy a funny Mother’s Day gift too.

We rounded up 10 of the best funny Mother’s Day gifts for all the silly mommas. I love laughing with my mom, and I bet you love cracking up with your sweet mom, too! Grab her one of these gifts, and she’ll love it (and you) forever.

Funny Mother’s Day Gift Guide