Once you reach a certain age, candles become one of the best gifts you can ever receive. They’re truly top-tier gifts. Who doesn’t love lighting a candle after cleaning, before taking a bubble bath, or reading? Gift me a candle, and I’ll love you forever.

Candles make me feel like I have my life together. Although, I can tell that not everyone understands the candle hype. Someone thought it would be funny to make a fart candle. Yep, a fart-scented candle. Buy me this shit-smelling candle, and I’ll never speak to you again.

Fart Candles

$19.99

5-star rating

Made in the USA

This is not the kind of candle you want to light before climbing into bed with your significant other. Read through some of the Amazon customer reviews to see what people are saying! A customer gave this stinky candle a five-star review and said, “If you wanted a candle that smelled like a fresh diarrhea explosion from taco bell, this is the candle. It smells horrid and does not disappoint.”

If you want a gag gift people will talk about for ages, consider this prank candle. I can’t believe this candle smells like poop. You can also take your prank skills to the next level with this apple pie candle that smells like dirty farts.

40 hours of burn time

Perfect for April Fools

Smells like apple pie at first

This candle from WTF Candles has an apple pie scent burn time of 15 hours. After that, it smells like butt crack for 25 hours. This is a terrible Christmas gift or housewarming gift (but an amazing gag gift) for candle lovers like me. The glass jar is cute, making it unsuspecting.

Advertisement

After you make your friend’s living room smell like butthole, you’ll never have to spend another dollar on a secret Santa gift exchange.

100 hour burn time

Made in the United States

Ships in a few business days

You can also buy a personalized fart candle on Amazon. Just slap anyone’s name on the mason jar to create a funny message. It’s a great gift for dads, husbands, or anyone who farts a lot.

Advertisement

These soy wax candles are going to make terrific white elephant gifts.