Menu
Dana Carvey Trump Impression Read this Next

Dana Carvey Nails Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders Impressions
Advertisement
glizzy gripper YouTube: Unnecessary Inventions
YouTube: Unnecessary Inventions

There are plenty of foods that women feel uncomfortable eating in front of gross men. For starters, bananas, and hot dogs. If you went to public school, you know that kids are awful and really childish about penis-shaped food. That’s why we’re glad the ‘Glizzy Gripper’ is here.

A guy finally answered my middle school prayers. Only 10 years too late, but he did. The Glizzy Gripper is basically a hot dog holder that keeps your mouth shielded from onlookers while you enjoy a hot dog.

Yes, it’s truly an unnecessary invention, but I get it. Eating wieners in public can be daunting. Imagine being on the jumbo screen at an MLB game while you’re shoving a hot dog in your mouth! Just take a ‘Glizzy Gripper’ with you and avoid the awkwardness.

As much as I hate it, I love it. This wacky product is trending just in time for the return of college football. If hot dogs are your go-to food, you’ll want one for yourself. No one wants to make eye-contact with a stranger while they feast on a hot dog.

We’re not exactly sure if you’ll ever be able to find a product like the ‘Glizzy Gripper’ on Amazon, but you can make yourself a good ol’ hot dog from home and enjoy eating one in peace without feeling weird about it.

Nostalgia HDT600RETRORED Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog and Bun Toaster With Mini Tongs Works with Chicken, Turkey, Veggie Links, Sausages and Brats, Pack of 1, Retro Red

Nostalgia HDT600RETRORED Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog and Bun Toaster With Mini Tongs Works with Chicken, Turkey, Veggie Links, Sausages and Brats, Pack of 1, Retro Red
Amazon

Boiled hot dogs just aren’t the same. If you want to enjoy a good hot dog you have to toast it. You know that hot dogs taste the best from sporting events or the movies! This is because they’re not microwaved or boiled. They’re browned perfectly on a rotisserie griller.

Advertisement

With this hot dog toaster, you can bring a stadium-style hot dog to your home.

Advertisement

Watch: People are Eating Hot Dogs Wrapped in Rice Krispies Treats, and We’re So Grossed Out

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like