There are plenty of foods that women feel uncomfortable eating in front of gross men. For starters, bananas, and hot dogs. If you went to public school, you know that kids are awful and really childish about penis-shaped food. That’s why we’re glad the ‘Glizzy Gripper’ is here.

A guy finally answered my middle school prayers. Only 10 years too late, but he did. The Glizzy Gripper is basically a hot dog holder that keeps your mouth shielded from onlookers while you enjoy a hot dog.

Yes, it’s truly an unnecessary invention, but I get it. Eating wieners in public can be daunting. Imagine being on the jumbo screen at an MLB game while you’re shoving a hot dog in your mouth! Just take a ‘Glizzy Gripper’ with you and avoid the awkwardness.

As much as I hate it, I love it. This wacky product is trending just in time for the return of college football. If hot dogs are your go-to food, you’ll want one for yourself. No one wants to make eye-contact with a stranger while they feast on a hot dog.

We’re not exactly sure if you’ll ever be able to find a product like the ‘Glizzy Gripper’ on Amazon, but you can make yourself a good ol’ hot dog from home and enjoy eating one in peace without feeling weird about it.