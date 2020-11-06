It’s that the time of the year where you begin planning your secret Santa exchanges. Most friend groups or families have secret Santa rules. For example, gifts are typically budget-friendly or DIY. I like participating in secret Santa where the rules are a bit more risqué.

I am the queen of gag gifts, which means I know how to tailor the best gag gift to my friends and family. However, these Marshmallow Willies are the perfect gift for all of my disgusting friends with a unique sense of humor.

Make your secret Santa and white elephant gift exchanges easy this year and grab some sweet-tasting marshmallows for your buddies. Marshmallow Willies are penis-shaped marshmallows that everyone will enjoy snacking on.

This novelty adult item is ideal for a bachelorette party or girl’s night, but it’ll definitely come in handy for your dirty-minded friend this holiday season. Add this penis candy to your Amazon wishlist today.

Customer reviews are hilarious. Customers are enjoying the reactions they’re getting from friends and family.

A customer gave them a five-star review and said, “Whether it’s your best friend or your worst enemy receiving these, they are sure to get a laugh!” I love it. Whether you love or hate someone, you’ve probably told them to eat a dick at some point.

Move over Jet-Puffed. You too, Lucky Charms marshmallows. ‘Tis the season for Marshmallow Willies. Fill up holiday gift bags or DIY gift sets with these hilarious candies for “penis tasting fun.”

Who do you know who needs Marshmallow Willies? I have a friend who loves to bake, and I think these willies would make great toppers for her homemade cupcakes. It’s a win-win. She gets a terrific gag gift, and now she can gift her friends some cupcakes with penises on them.