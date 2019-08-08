Have you ever been at work taking a dump and hear someone come into the restroom and instantly walk out? Yeah, it’s because your butt smells like that pile of shit Joe Dirt thought was a meteor. See, someone thought, “I would rather hold my pee all day and get a kidney infection before I fill my lungs with this rotten smell.”

Hey, don’t be embarrassed, everyone’s poop stinks. Which is why Poo-Pourri has the perfect solution.

Amazon

The trap-a-crap and royal flush scents will have all your coworkers thinking you fart Lucky Charms marshmallows and piss lavender vanilla. Natural essential oils will mask the smell of an unhealthy gut with one spritz. All you have to do is spray it over the water’s surface, and you’re good to go.

No one will ever know. Keep one at work, and one at home. The stink-fightin’ spray is available on Amazon. This Master Crapsman gift set would make the perfect gift for the handyman in your life. The toolbox design is honestly worth keeping as home decor for your bathroom.

Poo-Pourri before-you-go toilet spray is unbeatable. Many prefer this over typical air freshener. With Poo-Pourri the smell is masked, so the awful deadly stench never even reaches anyone’s nose. Now with air freshener, all you’re doing is making the bathroom smell like cinnamon and dirty diapers.

Not cool. Most odor eliminators just linger with the bad smell. The Poo-pourri Master Crapsman gift set is the way go! This should honestly be workplace bathroom etiquette by now.

The 2oz-trap-a-crap bottles can be used up to 100 times each. That’s 200 bathroom trips! The Poo-Pourri Master Craftsman set is a must need for every man. Your family and coworkers are definitely fed up with the bathroom odors you might be causing.

Poo-Pourri is paraben-free, so you don’t have to worry about putting anything toxic in the toilet. The only toxic thing you’d be putting in the toilet bowl is the McDonald’s and Taco Bell your stomach didn’t agree with.

Customer reviews say the smell isn’t overpowering and it works!

Next time you hear your stomach beat-boxing and doing whatever it does before you unleash the beast, use your bottle of trap-a crap! You’ll love these scents so much. Luckily, Poo-Pourri sells refills.