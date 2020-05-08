Remember toilet paper? Me too. Thanks to all of the doomsday preppers who stocked up on toilet paper, it’s basically impossible to buy a pack of it—at least one with more than four rolls in it. We need a solution to the toilet paper shortage. If you’re thinking the solution is a bidet, stop. Save your stimulus check. The answer is the ‘Roto Wipe.’

The Roto Wipe is the best invention yet. This gadget wipes your bottom. Yep, it just spins and cleans your butt after you go. Okay, I am totally shitting you. The Roto Wipe is part of Prank Pack’s gag gift line. It’s not a real product, thank God.

Prank Pack is notable for its wacky gift boxes that actually look like real products. The point of the box is to place your real gift in the prank box and to trick your loved ones into thinking they’re getting an outrageous gift.

“Say goodbye to costly toilet paper.” The Roto Wipe prank is gold.

This joke gift box couldn’t have come at a better time. In a time where toilet paper is hard to find, I wouldn’t be shocked if a bizarre product like the Roto Wipe was actually on the market.

If your roommate or significant other is putting you at risk to buy toilet paper, you ought to at least have fun with your grocery store trip. Get your Charmin (because it’s the best TP out there), and place it in the empty prank pack box.

Honestly, if I didn’t know Prank Pack was a thing, I would probably think this was real at first glance. I mean, the typography looks legit! The gag gift box truly looks like a plausible product you’d see in an awful TV infomercial.

Prank Pack makes gift giving so much more fun. Amazon has a variety of prank gift boxes available. The ‘My First Fire’ and ‘Earwax Candle Kit’ boxes are two of my favorites. They’re perfect for white elephant exchanges, birthday parties, Mother’s Day, and more.

I’m ditching flashy gift wrap supplies. From here on out, everyone’s real presents are going in a Prank-O box. The gift of laughter is one gift that will never get old.