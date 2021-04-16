The United States has tragically seen 45 mass shootings in the past month as the states begin to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 147 mass shootings recorded this year alone. The incidents are now being tracked by the Gun Violence Archive which defines a mass shooting as when 4 or more people are shot. The most recent mass shooting located in an Indianapolis FedEx facility had multiple deaths, including eight people killed and several others injured.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to ban high-capacity magazines and assault weapons after several mass shootings occurred earlier this month, as well as issuing several executive orders on the issue. Republicans and Democrats have been at battle over gun legislation with Democrats wanting to crack down on assault weapons and Republicans refusing to move on the measures they see as restricting the Second Amendment Rights. There are also measures telling the Justice Department to propose a system in order for states to implement red flag laws, proposing several rules to make guns that a person assemble themselves at home subject to background checks and putting pistols that have a stabilizer brace on the National Firearms Act.

Witness Describes Scene Of Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Below is a list of the mass shootings that occurred in March and April.

Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility. April 15th, Pensacola, Florida: At Least six injured at an Escambia County apartment complex. No suspects are in custody.

Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton in California Central Valley were shot in a drive-by shooting. According to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department, none of them had life-threatening injuries. March 16, Atlanta: Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a white gunman attacked three spas.