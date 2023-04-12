5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s love story began with an unlikely meeting at church. Fast-forward five years later, and the beautiful couple is celebrating Easter in full family fashion.

“Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one,” wrote the 33-year-old author and daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares two daughters with husband and actor Chris Pratt. Their eldest, Lyla Maria, is two and a half; Eloise Christina is almost one year old.

Victoria and David Beckham have a lot to be happy about! Their eldest of four children, Brooklyn Beckham, just celebrated his one-year anniversary with his wife Nicola Peltz.

In an Instagram post, the Spice Girl-turned fashion designer shared a photo of her, husband David Beckham, their son Brooklyn, and Nicola. Brooklyn was holding a designer cake featuring photos of his wife and him together while his soccer player dad put his arm around him. Victoria Beckham held Nicola on the other side of the group as everyone was beaming from ear to ear.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, 54, is ditching romantic comedies for an explosive new action film. Netflix’s upcoming film The Mother features Lopez as a trained assassin who has to stop at nothing to save her teen daughter from vicious killers. Netflix just released an official trailer for the film, which is intense, to say the least.

The new trailer for The Mother opens by showcasing Jennifer Lopez‘s character as the powerful assassin that she is. Soon, after giving birth, Lopez is told that she needs to disappear and not raise her child because she could put her daughter in danger by being in her life. Powerful men are after her, and she’s told not to risk putting her daughter’s life in danger, but Lopez watches her kin grow up from afar. When she is a teenager, Lopez’s daughter is kidnapped, which she witnesses. As the trailer continues, Lopez rescues her daughter and takes her into the snowy wilderness to train her to be just like her mother.

Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who just announced their engagement!

The Stranger Things actress, 19, recently posted a beautiful engagement photo on Instagram. The black and white shot shows Brown, diamond ring on display, being embraced by fiancé Bongiovi, 20.

he rookie police officer who helped take down the Louisville bank shooter continue to fight for his life, just a little more than a week after being sworn in as an officer.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot and seriously wounded when he and another officer exchanged gunfire with a man who shot and killed five people and wounded nine others after opening fire in the Old National Bank downtown.