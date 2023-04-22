5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Yellowstone‘s final batch of episodes is expected to air at some point by the end of this year, and it has been speculated that the reason the show is coming to a close may have to do with a feud between main star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan. Back in February, it was reported that Sheridan and Paramount were planning on ending the original Yellowstone series after Season 5 to take the show in a different direction and recast the lead with Matthew McConaughey, who will play an entirely new character.

Just one week following the former Drake and Josh star’s highly publicized disappearance, Drake Bell‘s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, is filing for divorce. According to legal documents per TMZ, it was revealed that Von Schmeling has cited irreconcilable differences. The couple shares a young child.

After a viral video depicted 61-year-old Colorado school bus driver Brian Fitzgerald purposely slamming the breaks of the bus in order to teach the children some kind of sick lesson, the man has been fired by the Douglas County School District of Castle Rock. The driver is facing up to 30 counts of child abuse.

Multiple students were injured during the outrageous incident. Fitzgerald, who was a substitute bus driver, performed the criminal act after becoming annoyed that he couldn’t get the kids to stay in their seats.

A month into motherhood, actress Gina Rodriguez is sharing her son Charlie’s birth story. The 38-year-old sat down with People to talk about her baby boy, whom she shares with fellow Miss Bala actor Joe LoCicero.

“I’m like in newborn heaven, honestly,” Rodriguez said, “He’s completely developing and evolving every single day. It went from him not making eye contact to making eye contact, him not smiling to smiling.”

While a guest on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey opened up about the hardship of losing her friendship with A-list actress Kate Winslet. Lynskey starred opposite Winslet in Peter Jackson’s shocking crime biopic, Heavenly Creatures, which was the film debut of both actresses.

When Winslet was brought up on the podcast, Lynskey said that Winslet “set the bar” for her when it comes to acting. Lynskey stated that the two shared a close friendship but eventually “lost touch,” which she said “was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had.”