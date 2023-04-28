5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

On Wednesday, Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt were in the spotlight as they attended a prestigious event at the White House in Washington, DC. The actress and her son attended the State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Popular OnlyFans model Nala Ray says she prefers digital boyfriends to a real-life partner because men are too “intimidated” by her in the real world. Ray, who currently holds 769,000 followers on Instagram, claims she has 7000 virtual boyfriends, and she likes it that way. Ray supposedly rakes in about $300,000 a month from her full-time job as an OnlyFans model.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man who they believe hit a woman with a gun and then forced her into a car in a California neighborhood.

William Garcia, 32, has been identified by authorities as the man who dragged a woman into his silver Kia Rio and drove away in broad daylight.

Nine people were injured after a teenager with no driver’s license crashed head-on into a school bus in New Castle, New York. The teen, identified only as a 16-year-old male, was reportedly driving a Honda Accord and suffered life-threatening injuries, as did the other two passengers in the vehicle, according to police, via NBC4 New York. The car drifted into oncoming traffic just before the accident, police added.

Don Lemon isn’t letting his surprise firing from CNN get him down. He’s staying positive and looking ahead to the summer months. On Wednesday, Lemon walked the carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, accompanied by his fiancé, Tim Malone. Lemon spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about his departure from the network.