If you’re like me, then you just found out who was going to the Super Bowl like five minutes ago. Don’t get me wrong, I love sports, but I’m a die-hard Cowboys fan. I don’t expect them to make it to the Super Bowl every year, so I’m out of the loop when it comes to which teams are playing. You won’t catch me in a Chiefs or Buccaneers jersey this year, but I’ll definitely be sporting a funny Super Bowl shirt.

These funny tees are perfect for anyone showing up to Super Bowl parties for three things and three things only. Beer, snacks, and probably gambling. Kidding about the gambling part (maybe), but for sure some social interaction. Show up to the watch party in one of these funny T-shirts and you’ll be the life of the Super Bowl party.

​Funny Super Bowl Shirts for Super Bowl Sunday

There are five different shirt colors available in this hilarious tee. This short-sleeve T-shirt sums up how I feel about the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As an East Texas native, I have to cheer for Patrick Mahomes, but as someone who’s been in love with Tom Brady since they were nine, I have to go with the Bucs.

I’d love to see both quarterbacks be Super Bowl champs again.

You know what, you may not know what kickoff, playoffs, and 1st and 10 means, but I bet if you show up to the Super Bowl party in one of these shirts, you’re probably the life of the party, and Super Bowl Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you.

Good luck to the KC Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I truly hope both teams have fun.

For more Super Bowl tank tops, hoodies, and unisex crewneck sweaters, visit Amazon.