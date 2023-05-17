5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

<a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIGUIvtzWesE! News

Chris Pratt has come under fire online once again after he made a Mother’s Day Instagram post that did not mention his ex-wife, Anna Faris. Pratt was married to Faris from 2009 to 2018 and the two share one 10-year-old son named Jack. Pratt has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

It looks like Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have secretly tied the knot! Earlier this month, Long referred to Bosworth as his wife on an episode of his podcast, Life Is Short. Chatting with actress Kyra Sedgwick, he briefly referenced his time in Bulgaria filming Barbarian.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Simon Pegg has opened up about his history with alcoholism during an interview with The Guardian. Pegg revealed that during the filming of Mission: Impossible III, he tried his best to hide his alcohol use on set. Pegg told The Guardian, “You become very sneaky when you have something like that in your life… You learn how to do it without anyone noticing because it takes over. It wants to sustain itself and it will do everything it can to not be stopped. But eventually, it just gets to a point when it can’t be hidden, and that’s when, thankfully, I was able to pull out of the dive.”

NBC//Getty Images

The Today show co-host shared an update about her daughter Hope’s health after a medical scare that occurred earlier this year.

“Hope’s doing much, much better,” Hoda shared, “I think it’s going to be a longer road, but she is doing great.”

“[Hope] is a happy child which is the most important thing to me. She has a really supportive big sister,” she continued about her older daughter, Haley.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of forcibly kissing a woman three times while grabbing her around the throat, as relayed by the New York Post.

Jackson Mahomes was arrested earlier this month and charged with three counts of battery in the case. He also faces an additional count of misdemeanor battery, per court records. The alleged incident took place at a Kansas City restaurant in later February.