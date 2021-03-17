Menu
Woman Caught on Camera Fighting McDonald's Worker Over Not Getting Enough Ketchup
birthday card for dad Amazon
You might forget everyone’s birthday, but you’ll never forget Dad’s birthday. Even though he’s oh so humble about his day, you always make sure to make him feel a little special. Whether it’s a phone call, new watch, or lunch date, he’s always grateful for a birthday celebration with family. Next time you celebrate him, grab your favorite guy an entertaining birthday card.

Ditch those lousy birthday cards this year. Dad deserves a fun birthday card that he’ll keep forever. We rounded up 10 exciting birthday cards for your old man, so grab one and leave a sweet message inside!

Best Birthday Cards for Dad

Funny Happy Birthday Card Your Farts Stink Design
Amazon
Central 23 - Cute Birthday Cards for Dad - 'Dad Like No Otter' - Sweet Birthday Card for Dad - Dad Birthday Card - Happy Birthday Dad - Adorable Greeting Cards - Comes with Cute Stickers
Amazon
Baby Yoda Birthday Card for Father, Star Wars Birthday Card for Dad, Yoda Best Dad, Father's Day Card
Amazon

My Dad likes Star Wars (and I’m sure your dad does too), so consider this birthday card.

4. Happy Birthday Card: Bamboo Wood Greeting Card with Happy B Day Cake & Candles Design, Premium Handmade Wooden Card Perfect for Sending Birthday Wishes

Happy Birthday Card: Bamboo Wood Greeting Card with Happy B Day Cake & Candles Design, Premium Handmade Wooden Card Perfect for Sending Birthday Wishes
Amazon

Here’s the perfect keepsake for your first best friend. This, along with a fun birthday gift (and cake), will be a great surprise for your old man.

5. Hallmark Signature Birthday Card for Him (Superman Silhouette)

Hallmark Signature Birthday Card for Him (Superman Silhouette)
Amazon

Any dads out there like Superman? Consider this card. It’s made with real fabric! Hallmark did a fantastic job creating this father’s birthday card.

6. Talking Trump Birthday Card – Wishes You A Happy Birthday In Donald Trump’s REAL Voice – Surprise Someone With A Personal Birthday Greeting From The President Of The United States – Includes Envelope

Talking Trump Birthday Card - Wishes You A Happy Birthday In Donald Trump's REAL Voice - Surprise Someone With A Personal Birthday Greeting From The President Of The United States – Includes Envelope
Amazon

Oh, you know, just for shits and gigs. This hilarious card activates when it’s opened to wish your loved one a happy birthday!

7. Funny Birthday Card for Father Dad, Birthday Card from Daughter, Dad Just a Reminder That I Am a Gift

Funny Birthday Card for Father Dad, Birthday Card from Daughter, Dad Just a Reminder That I Am a Gift
Amazon

I need to get this for my dad. Kidding, I love you and would never make your special day about me.

8. 2 Pack, Inventiv 30 Second Recordable DIY Greeting Card, Voice Recorder Module, Blank White/Apply Custom Design Artwork

2 Pack, Inventiv 30 Second Recordable DIY Greeting Card, Voice Recorder Module, Blank White:Apply Custom Design Artwork
Amazon

If your dad loves DIY cards, consider this plain card with a 30-second voice recording. Leave a special birthday message for him!

(This will also come in handy for thank you cards, Father’s Day gifts, or Mother’s Day gifts.)

9. Funky Rainbow Llamas – Watercolor Happy Birthday Greeting Card with Envelope (4.63 x 6.75 Inch) – Colorful Painted Zoo Animal, Cool Bday Note Card for Kids…

You’re getting old, dude.

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
