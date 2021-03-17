You might forget everyone’s birthday, but you’ll never forget Dad’s birthday. Even though he’s oh so humble about his day, you always make sure to make him feel a little special. Whether it’s a phone call, new watch, or lunch date, he’s always grateful for a birthday celebration with family. Next time you celebrate him, grab your favorite guy an entertaining birthday card.
Ditch those lousy birthday cards this year. Dad deserves a fun birthday card that he’ll keep forever. We rounded up 10 exciting birthday cards for your old man, so grab one and leave a sweet message inside!
Best Birthday Cards for Dad
Now, I’m not saying to embarrass your dad at his birthday party, but this is the perfect card for dads who like fart jokes.
2. Central 23 – Cute Birthday Cards for Dad – ‘Dad Like No Otter’ – Sweet Birthday Card for Dad – Dad Birthday Card – Happy Birthday Dad – Adorable Greeting Cards – Comes with Cute Stickers
If your amazing dad loves puns, he’s going to love this card.
3. Baby Yoda Birthday Card for Father, Star Wars Birthday Card for Dad, Yoda Best Dad, Father’s Day Card
My Dad likes Star Wars (and I’m sure your dad does too), so consider this birthday card.
4. Happy Birthday Card: Bamboo Wood Greeting Card with Happy B Day Cake & Candles Design, Premium Handmade Wooden Card Perfect for Sending Birthday Wishes
Here’s the perfect keepsake for your first best friend. This, along with a fun birthday gift (and cake), will be a great surprise for your old man.
5. Hallmark Signature Birthday Card for Him (Superman Silhouette)
Any dads out there like Superman? Consider this card. It’s made with real fabric! Hallmark did a fantastic job creating this father’s birthday card.
6. Talking Trump Birthday Card – Wishes You A Happy Birthday In Donald Trump’s REAL Voice – Surprise Someone With A Personal Birthday Greeting From The President Of The United States – Includes Envelope
Oh, you know, just for shits and gigs. This hilarious card activates when it’s opened to wish your loved one a happy birthday!
7. Funny Birthday Card for Father Dad, Birthday Card from Daughter, Dad Just a Reminder That I Am a Gift
I need to get this for my dad. Kidding, I love you and would never make your special day about me.
8. 2 Pack, Inventiv 30 Second Recordable DIY Greeting Card, Voice Recorder Module, Blank White/Apply Custom Design Artwork
If your dad loves DIY cards, consider this plain card with a 30-second voice recording. Leave a special birthday message for him!
(This will also come in handy for thank you cards, Father’s Day gifts, or Mother’s Day gifts.)
9. Funky Rainbow Llamas – Watercolor Happy Birthday Greeting Card with Envelope (4.63 x 6.75 Inch) – Colorful Painted Zoo Animal, Cool Bday Note Card for Kids…
For all the cool dads out there.
10. Funny Birthday Card For Men or Women, Happy Birthday Card, Single 4.25 X 5.5 Greeting Card With Envelope, Blank Inside, So Many Candles
You’re getting old, dude.