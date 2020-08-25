If you’re an empty nester, you can finally ditch those alphabet and numeric refrigerator magnets. You don’t need those anymore! (Unless you have grandchildren who want to hang their “masterpieces” on the fridge. Otherwise, you should check out these funny fridge magnets.

When I was in college, I bought my mom a retro fridge magnet that said, “I love my spoiled ungrateful children.” She loved it! They make funny gifts, and they’re budget-friendly. Anyone with a sense of humor is going to love these hilarious magnets.

Funny Refrigerator Magnets

Moderation? Never heard of her.