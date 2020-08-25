Menu
Get Pumped About Our Nation With this American Song From "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
funny fridge magnets Amazon
Amazon; Amazon

If you’re an empty nester, you can finally ditch those alphabet and numeric refrigerator magnets. You don’t need those anymore! (Unless you have grandchildren who want to hang their “masterpieces” on the fridge. Otherwise, you should check out these funny fridge magnets.

When I was in college, I bought my mom a retro fridge magnet that said, “I love my spoiled ungrateful children.” She loved it! They make funny gifts, and they’re budget-friendly. Anyone with a sense of humor is going to love these hilarious magnets.

Funny Refrigerator Magnets

Moderation? Never heard of her.

2. Donald Trump Face – MAGNET – Car Fridge Locker

Donald Trump Face - MAGNET - Car Fridge Locker - SELECT SIZE
Amazon

This facial expression is hilarious.

3. Anne Taintor Magnet – Feed Them

Anne Taintor Magnet - Feed Them
Amazon
Ata-Boy The Golden Girls 'Any Indication That I Care?' 2.5" x 3.5" Magnet for Refrigerators and Lockers
Amazon

Every Sophia Petrillo fan needs this magnet.

6. Anne Taintor Magnet – Appreciated

Anne Taintor Magnet - Appreciated
Amazon

Magnets with motivational quotes are so overrated. These sarcastic sayings are the best. This would make a hilarious office magnet.

7. Kikkerland Cat Butt Magnets, Set of 6

Kikkerland Cat Butt Magnets, Set of 6
Amazon

Animal magnets are the best. Cat parents are going to love these cat magnets! These cat butts will hold all of your grocery lists. (They’re strong magnets.)

8. Cats Are Wonderful. They Don’t Judge You…. funny fridge magnet (ep)

Cats Are Wonderful. They Don't Judge You.... funny fridge magnet (ep)
Amazon

Forget buying pet supplies for your favorite fur parent. Here’s a great gift idea for your favorite cat mom. I don’t think it’s a good magnet for households with younger kiddos because of the swear words, but it’ll definitely make someone cackle.

If you’re missing something that’s making your new home feel like a home, I recommend a funny magnet that’s going to make you giggle every time you open the fridge.

For more magnets, stickers, and home decor, visit Amazon.

