5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Due to a decades-old feud, Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones in the first season of Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That. However, it has recently been revealed that Cattrall will appear in the second season of the Max series in a voice-over cameo as Samantha.

As it turns out, Cattrall did not want to be part of the spin-off series because of apparent bad blood between her and Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker recently spoke to Daily Mail about Cattrall’s return and had largely positive things to say.

Jennifer Lopez has made a loving “daddy appreciation post” for her husband Ben Affleck, just in time for Father’s Day. Lopez and Affleck were once engaged in the early 2000s, but the engagement was called off in 2004. However, the couple rekindled later in life and married on July 16, 2022.

Lopez’s Instagram post features several images of Affleck and Lopez, as well as video footage of Lopez explaining how much she loves her husband. The post holds the caption, “Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

Rumer Willis is giving us a glimpse of her beautiful family! To mark Father’s Day, the 34-year-old new mother took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture paying tribute her dad, Bruce Willis.

The photo shows a special moment as the actor cradles his 8-week-old granddaughter, Louetta Isley. In the image, the Armageddon star gazes away from the camera, cherishing the precious bond between them.

“Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” Rumer said in the caption.

According to recent reports, Lynne Spears, mother of Britney Spears, reportedly wants her daughter to reconnect with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source revealed to Daily Mail.

“They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual,” the source continued.

Kelly Clarkson sat down with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair to discuss her upcoming album, Chemistry, which is set to drop this Friday. The singer got candid about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, revealing that she didn’t save any money on therapy by making the album. “Girl, I didn’t save.”

“I’ve been regularly doing it. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties and… not just about the relationships, just in general, I’d never really done regular therapy or anything like that,” she shared.