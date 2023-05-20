5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Andy Rourke, the bassist for the iconic British rock band The Smith, had died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.

Videos by Rare

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr said. “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

(Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

200 miles southwest of Sydney in Cooma Australia, police arrived on the scene to subdue an armed grandma. The great-grandmother, age 95, was wielding a knife when she was tased by the New South Wales police.

It appears that the royal family will not be responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s harrowing car chase experience. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were ruthlessly pursued by paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night. While the trio remains rattled by the encounter, ET reveals that there will be no word from Buckingham Palace.

Nothing quite like American traditions such as baseball, apple pie and… well, throwing some haymakers. That was the case Tuesday night following a Los Angeles Dodgers game when a fan was knocked out cold. As ridiculous and even funny as brawls can be, this one turned sort of scary. One fan, sporting the jersey of famed Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, was hit with a knockout blow. Then he fell and hit his head on the pavement.

YouTube: Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly strongly criticized Sports Illustrated’s decision to feature transgender pop star Kim Petras on the cover of their annual Swimsuit edition. Kelly argued that including Petras could be off-putting to young boys. The edition, set to be released on Monday, also features actress Megan Fox, TV host Brooks Nader, and 81-year-old Martha Stewart.